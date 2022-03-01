Expand / Collapse search
Crime
NYC subway stabbing injures three teens, man

Officials have promised to crack down on crime in the city's troubled transit system

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three teenage boys and a man were stabbed Tuesday while inside a New York City subway station in the latest round of violence across the city's transit system. 

Prior to the stabbing, the group was standing on a subway platform on the J line inside the Flushing Avenue and Broadway station in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn just before 3:30 p.m., the New York Police Department told Fox News. 

A fight possibly sparked the assault, police said. 

One teen was stabbed in the arm and the two others were stabbed in their chests, the NYPD said. A 21-year-old man was injured to the arm and chest. 

All went to a nearby hospital to be treated. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said. No arrests have been made. 

    Screengrab shows suspect attacking woman with hammer on subway station stairs in Queen, New York City, on Feb. 24, 2022. (NYPD)

    William Blount attacked a 57-year-old woman with a hammer on the steps of a Queens subway station, according to the NYPD. (NYPD)

    Subway passengers and a homeless person inside a train. (Steven Hirsch -- Fox News Digital)

    Subway passengers wait on a platform. Four people were stabbed Tuesday at a Brooklyn subway station, the NYPD said. (Steven Hirsch -- Fox News Digital)

The NYPD said it was not clear if all four victims knew each other.

The incident comes as violent crime in the city's transit system continues to be a problem. Over the weekend, a man was shot in the chest and a woman was attacked when a man hit her in the face and head with human feces, authorities said. 

On Feb. 24, a man allegedly struck a woman with a hammer several times at a Queens subway station before taking her bag and fleeing. 

William Blount, 57, was arrested in connection with that incident. 

Days after taking office, Mayor Eric Adams announced an effort to crack down on subway crime by deploying more police officers and resources. 

"I hear it every time I’m on the subway system – people tell me about their fear of using the system, and we’re going to ensure that fear is not New York’s reality," he said last month as he unveiled his "Subway Safety Plan." 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

