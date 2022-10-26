Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC shootout between two groups in Bronx captured on video

Footage shows individual ducking for cover behind Jeep as rear windshield is shattered

By Greg Norman | Fox News
NYPD footage captures violent shootout in the Bronx Video

NYPD footage captures violent shootout in the Bronx

Video released by New York Police Department Crime Stoppers shows two men being shot at after exiting a Jeep in the Bronx Friday. One of the men is then seen returning fire with a handgun.

The New York City Police Department has released a wild video showing two groups of people exchanging gunfire in the city’s Bronx borough. 

The clip, which was captured around 5 p.m. Friday, begins with two individuals parking their dark blue Jeep on a street. 

"As the individuals exited the car, a group of unidentified individuals began firing their guns multiple times at the two individuals," the NYPD said in a statement. "The two individuals then displayed their firearms and began firing at the group." 

Police reported no injuries in the gun battle, and as of Wednesday, none of the people involved have been identified or caught. 

A gunshot is seen striking the rear of a Jeep in New York City's Bronx borough on Oct. 21.

A gunshot is seen striking the rear of a Jeep in New York City's Bronx borough on Oct. 21.

Footage of the violence shows a man ducking for cover behind the Jeep as a bullet shatters the vehicle’s rear windshield.  

One of the two individuals who were shot at in the Bronx is seen returning fire.

One of the two individuals who were shot at in the Bronx is seen returning fire.

He then makes his way to the front of the Jeep and appears to fire multiple rounds in the direction of a sidewalk. 

Another passenger inside the vehicle also opened fire in the Bronx on Oct. 21, police say. 

Another passenger inside the vehicle also opened fire in the Bronx on Oct. 21, police say.

The video ends with that man – who was wearing a dark jacket and pants and white shoes – getting back inside the Jeep and starting the engine. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.