NYC subway shove suspect identified as career criminal with more than a dozen arrests

The New York City Police Department has arrested a career criminal following an incident in which a 32-year-old man was seen on video being violently shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn.

Lamale McRae, 41, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and harassment following the incident last Friday in the city’s Bushwick neighborhood, the NYPD tells Fox News.

The NYPD described McRae as having been arrested at least 14 times dating back to the early 1990s on charges including assault, burglary and robbery. He was arrested for murder when he was just 16 years old, police added.

McRae appeared in Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday and is set to make his next appearance on Nov. 14 after undergoing a mental health evaluation.

NYC SUBWAY SHOVE VICTIM’S MOTHER SAYS SON ‘COMPLETELY TRAUMATIZED,’ CAN’T MOVE

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Fox News Digital on Monday that "I will not rest until we have done what it takes to prevent future horrific incidents like the one we saw on Friday."

"As a father and a former police officer, I feel the pain of the victim and his family, and that’s what I conveyed to Mr. Martin when we spoke earlier," he added in a statement. "That is why our administration has invested in numerous initiatives to address the problem, including far more mental health experts and police officers on the ground identifying those in need of help, psych beds and supportive housing for those individuals, and increased access to mental health care through club houses and community building."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD previously said McRae was standing on the subway platform and intentionally, without being provoked, charged at victim David Martin, who was walking by, shoving him onto the tracks. Martin was not struck by the train but did sustain physical injuries as a result of the assault.

Martin, a waiter at a restaurant in Manhattan, suffered a broken collarbone and bruises, according to the New York Post.

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.