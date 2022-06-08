Brazen NYC daytime shooting caught on camera, NYPD seeks suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police are asking for the public's help in finding a gunman who was caught on video opening fire at another person in broad daylight.

The incident happened in the city’s Queens borough and the other individual involved, identified by police as 28-year-old Tenzin Norgyal, is facing an attempted murder charge.

Investigators say around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Norgyal "and another unidentified individual exchanged gunfire at each other" at the intersection of 65th Street and Broadway.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation.

NEW YORK CITY DELIVERY DRIVER ROBBED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, SHOT IN LEG, POLICE SAY

Norgyal suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to a local hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition and placed under arrest, police say.

"The unidentified armed individual fled the location in a vehicle heading northbound on 64 Street," investigators added.

The man is believed to be around 5'6" tall and 150 pounds, with a medium build and short black hair.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York City police say he was "last seen wearing a red and white short sleeve shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers with white trim."

"He fled in a black Audi 4-door sedan with a paper license plate," they added.