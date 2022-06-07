New York City delivery driver robbed in broad daylight, shot in leg, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A delivery driver in Harlem was robbed in broad daylight and shot in the leg Monday afternoon, according to police.

The 55-year-old driver was unloading a work truck around 1:30 p.m. in front of 21 East 129 Street when a man approached him and brandished a gun, police said.

The gunman grabbed the delivery driver’s chain – worth around $8,000 – and tried to pull it off his neck, police said.

The delivery driver fought back, and a struggle ensued. Police said the victim tried to escape and was shot in the left leg. The gunman then forcibly grabbed the victim’s chain before fleeing on foot westbound on 129 Street and drove away in a black BMW.

NEW YORK HOODED ROBBERY SUSPECTS WHO HELP STORE CLERK AT GUNPOINT BEING SOUGHT

EMS responded to the scene and transported the delivery driver to NYC Health + Hospital/Harlem where he was treated and released.

Police said the suspected robber is a 30-year-old male with a dark complexion, 180 lbs., approximately 5’9" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat jacket, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying this individual. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800- 577-8477.