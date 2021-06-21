NYC principal caught trying to end classes a week early

A Manhattan principal was caught trying to wind her school down for the summer more than a week early — while still having kids sign in each day to cover her tracks, The Post has learned.

School of the Future chief Stacy Goldstein sent an email to families Thursday saying there would be no in-person or remote classes this week — but that kids still had to sign in electronically to satisfy attendance requirements.

Angry parents said no explanation was given for the early conclusion to a tumultuous school year.

EVOLUTION OF THE ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ MOVEMENT: HOW HAS IT CHANGED?

"Even though there will be no in-person or remote school tomorrow through 6/25 we will need to take attendance for the whole school (6th-11th grades) tomorrow and next week," the email read.

Parents told The Post that they were angered by the sudden severance — especially given the limited instruction their kids were offered this year.

"You should never end school early," said one mom. "But if there was ever a year for more instruction rather than less, this was it. There was a lot of frustration over this. They’re having kids sign in for classes that aren’t happening to cover themselves."

A Department of Education spokesperson shut down the school’s attempt at an early summer Friday.

"Our students need to be learning every single day of the school year, and a school communication suggesting otherwise is not acceptable," said DOE spokesperson Danielle Filson. "The Principal is following up with the entire school community to clarify that students will be attending school and receiving instruction until June 25."

School of the Future officials sent out a new guidance after Filson’s statement Friday.

"I would like to clarify the schedule for next week," Goldstein wrote. "I apologize for my miscommunication. Next week, we have regular attendance days, meaning that all students are meant to be present whether in person or remote following their usual schedule."

Other parents said they were already bristling at meager in-person instruction and flagging academics at School of the Future this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week’s debacle, they said, punctuated their concerns on the cusp of summer.

"The administrators here basically do as they please," the parent said. "And if you raise any objections, then you’re invited to enroll your kids somewhere else."

To read more from the New York Post, click here.