NYC police make arrest in ferry charging-outlet fight

New York City police say they've arrested a man accused of trying to stab another passenger in a fight over a charging outlet on a Staten Island Ferry.

The Staten Island Advance (http://bit.ly/2gCfcjW ) says the intended victim was able to dodge the knife on Monday night.

It's not the first time that ferry charging outlets have been a source of conflict.

The city's Department of Transportation previously shut off electrical outlets because passengers were fighting over them. A ferry worker was punched during one dispute. Police also said gangs were hoarding some terminal outlets.

The department said Wednesday that the terminals have had USB ports since September. It says the boats now have working outlets and charging ports are being added to them.

Police are monitoring activity around the outlets.