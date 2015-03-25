NYC police: 5 dead after stabbings at Brooklyn residence; victims ranged from ages 1 to 20

New York City police say five people, including a toddler, are dead after a stabbing at a Brooklyn residence.

The NYPD said early Sunday the ages of the victims ranged from 1 to 20. Police didn't immediately release any other details or say if they had someone in custody.

Fire Department spokesman Jim Long said emergency responders found three of the victims dead at the residence in the Sunset Park neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday. He said two others were taken to Brooklyn hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

The working-class neighborhood is home to many Chinese and Hispanic immigrants. Adjoining two-story brick buildings sit on a tree-lined block where the stabbings occurred.

A neighbor May Chan told the Daily News it was "heartbreaking" to learn of the deaths.