NYC pizza shop brawl between employees, customers caught on viral video

An all-out brawl broke out at a Brooklyn pizza joint after rowdy patrons got saucy with the staff — and the entire behind-the-counter scrum was caught on video.

Footage posted on Reddit shows one of the customers jawing with employees at Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue when the worker appears to try to grab the man — who then starts launching haymakers as his two companions jump in.

HUSKY ABANDONED ON TEXAS ROADSIDE IN VIRAL VIDEO IS RESCUED, ADOPTED; SUSPECT FACING ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

Other workers then join in the fray, with one employee using a pizza paddle as a weapon and another grabbing a ladle.

The scuffle sent pizza slices flying at one point and the combatants nearly knocked over the cash register as the patron was being pummeled.

Police said one of the battling customers, Erind Prelvukaj, 33, of West Nyack in Rockland County, was arrested and charged with assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident at the popular Williamsburg eatery happened shortly after 3 a.m. July 17, according to cops.

One employee suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cops said Monday no other arrests are expected.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST