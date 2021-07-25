Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Husky abandoned on Texas roadside in viral video is rescued, adopted; suspect facing animal cruelty charges

The alleged crime was captured on video that quickly went viral after being shared on social media

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Texas man was arrested Friday, accused of animal cruelty just days after he allegedly abandoned a husky along a roadside near El Paso, authorities said. 

Luis Antonio Campos, 68, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on $5,000 bond, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said, adding that another arrest was expected as the investigation continued. 

The alleged crime was captured on video that quickly went viral after being shared on social media. 

The clip appears to show someone unleashing the dog along the roadside while a driver waits in a nearby Jeep. The pair then drive away as the dog desperately chases the SUV, unable to catch up. 

"I don't know how those people could get in that vehicle, see that dog in the mirror running behind them and then just drive off," Ronald Comeau, who rescues pets, told KFOX 14 of El Paso. "I don’t know how you could do that as a human being."

Comeau said he has been rescuing pets in El Paso for six years.

Twitter commenters were also disgusted and saddened by the video. 

Luis Antonio Campos, 68, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, authorities said Friday. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

"How do people have the heart to do this. Horrible people," one person wrote while another suggested, "don't get a dog if you can't take care of it."

A third commenter wrote, "I can not describe my absolute anger seeing this."

Less than 24 hours after the video went viral, "Nanook," as the dog was newly named, had a new family. 

"I think he’s doing us an active kindness by completing our family," the new owner told KFOX. "He’s not lost anymore." 