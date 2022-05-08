NYC men fall onto subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men in New York City fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knife point fight on May 4.

Police say the fight happened around 9:45 p.m. on May 4 at the Broadway Junction station, according to FOX 5.

Video released by police show a 52-year-old man walking past another man wearing a black Nike hoodie. He appeared to step on a piece of his belongings, triggering a reaction.

According to the report, an argument took place before the man in the hoodie pulled out a knife and chased the victim before both of them fell onto the train tracks.

The victim suffered injuries as a result of the incident and was slashed in the finger, head, ear, and chest, according to police, and sought medical attention.

The men were able to exit the tracks before a train came through the station, according to the report.

People with information about this incident are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).