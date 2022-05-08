Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC men fall onto subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

NYC authorities said the victim was slashed in the finger, head, ear and chest

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
NYC men fall onto Subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight Video

NYC men fall onto Subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

Two men in New York City fell onto Subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knifepoint fight on May 4. (Credit: New York City Police Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men in New York City fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knife point fight on May 4.

Police say the fight happened around 9:45 p.m. on May 4 at the Broadway Junction station, according to FOX 5.

Video released by police show a 52-year-old man walking past another man wearing a black Nike hoodie. He appeared to step on a piece of his belongings, triggering a reaction.

NYC SMILING THIEVES WANTED FOR STEALING 400 BULLETPROOF VESTS DONATED TO BENEFIT UKRAINE

Two men in New York City fell onto Subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knifepoint fight on May 4.

Two men in New York City fell onto Subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knifepoint fight on May 4. (New York Police Department)

According to the report, an argument took place before the man in the hoodie pulled out a knife and chased the victim before both of them fell onto the train tracks.

The victim suffered injuries as a result of the incident and was slashed in the finger, head, ear, and chest, according to police, and sought medical attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two men in New York City fell onto Subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knifepoint fight on May 4.

Two men in New York City fell onto Subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knifepoint fight on May 4. (New York Police Department)

The men were able to exit the tracks before a train came through the station, according to the report.

People with information about this incident are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.