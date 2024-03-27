Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

NYC man, wielding scissors, killed in officer-involved shooting as city 'mourns' death of Officer Diller

NYPD Chief of Patrol said the incident was 'hectic, chaotic and dangerous'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
NYC teen killed after allegedly attacking police with scissors Video

NYC teen killed after allegedly attacking police with scissors

The New York City Police Department said that a 19-year-old was shot and killed by police officers on Wednesday afternoon after he attacked them with a pair of scissors. (WNYW)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

A 19-year-old man armed with scissors was shot and killed by New York City Police Department officers in Queens in the wake of Officer Jonathan Diller's death.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD said the shooting happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. in the Ozone Park neighborhood in New York City.

Authorities said that the 19-year-old's mother called 911, saying that her son was in a "mental crisis" and acting erratic.

"The situation became quite hectic, chaotic and dangerous right away," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said in the press conference.

NYPD OFFICER SHOT, KILLED DURING CAR STOP IN QUEENS BY SUSPECT WITH MULTIPLE PRIOR ARRESTS: POLICE

Pair of scissors used by teen

NYPD officers shot and killed an emotionally disturbed man who threatened them with scissors in a Queens home. (Peter Gerber)

When they arrived, authorities said the officers attempted to restrain the 19-year-old to "get him help" but the man refused to be restrained.

Authorities said that he reached into a drawer and pulled out a pair of scissors.

Police officers giving information about the fatal shooting

The incident happened on the second floor of a family's apartment at 101-12 103rd St. near 101st Avenue in Ozone Park at around 1:40 p.m., police said. (Peter Gerber)

The NYPD said that he lunged towards officers with the scissors, but both officers deployed tasers.

While the tasers briefly stopped the suspect, the man's mother attempted to aid him by knocking the tasers out of his body.

Queens' neighborhood where shooting happened

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. near 103rd Street and 101st Avenue in Ozone Park. (Peter Gerber)

"But a mother, being a mother, ran to aid her son and doing so, she accidentally knocked the tasers out of his body," Chell said.

Apartment outside where police shooting happened

"The situation became quite hectic, chaotic, and dangerous right away," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said in the press conference. (Peter Gerber)

Police said the man picked up the scissors again and went after the officers again, and the officers discharged their firearms, striking the man.

SUSPECTS IN SHOOTING DEATH OF NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER IDENTIFIED, HAVE LENGTHY RECORDS

"It was chaotic, fast moving, and they had to defend themselves," Chell said.

Police truck with officers standing nearby

The man was pronounced dead in the hospital, police said. (Peter Gerber)

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both officers were tested for tinnitus at the hospital. No shots were fired at officers and no police were injured.

Officer Diller in NYPD uniform on scene

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller is survived by his wife and their nearly 1-year-old son.  (NYPD)

Chell said the shooting came at a time of mourning for the department.

"As our city mourns for Officer Diller, as we recover from this heinous act of violence against him, our cops still have to be out here 24/7," he said. 

PERP WALK: NEW YORKERS SHOUT AT SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING OF NYPD POLICE OFFICER, WHO NOW FACES CHARGES

"Defending the community and helping the community. They tried to do that today with a person in mental distress," Chell said.

Diller NYPD memorial post

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows police officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, March 25, 2024, in New York. (New York City Police Department via AP)

Diller was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday. 

NYPD officials said Diller and another officer were conducting a traffic stop on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, Queens at approximately 5:48 p.m. Monday as part of the NYPD Critical Response Team because a vehicle with two men, inside was parked at a bus stop illegally. 

When officers asked the individuals to step out of the vehicle, the suspect in the passenger's seat refused and pointed a gun at the officers, according to authorities. 

Diller was struck in the torso, just below his bullet-resistant vest. 

He had been with the NYPD for three years and had more than 70 arrests, NYPD officials said. He is survived by his wife and their young child, PIX 11 reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday evening in Massapequa Park's Brady Park, ahead of his wake and funeral later this week.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.