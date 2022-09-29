Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC man who fatally struck 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes with e-scooter pleads guilty to manslaughter

After fatally crashing into actor Lisa Banes, the suspect fled the scene

Associated Press
The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on July 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including "Gone Girl" in 2014 and "Cocktail" in 1988 and on TV shows including "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting,

Lisa Banes, pictured here posing for photos in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 26, 2015, was fatally struck with an electric scooter in NYC last year by Brian Boyd, 27. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had sought.

"Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway. I offer her friends, family, and the many who loved her during her decades-long career my deepest condolences."

Boyd's attorney said she had no comment.