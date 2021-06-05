'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run in New York City

"Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash in New York City Friday evening, according to reports.

Banes, 65, was crossing a street near Lincoln Center when she was hit by a motorized scooter rider who allegedly drove off after the collision.

Officers found Banes lying in the street with "severe head trauma," the NYPD said in a statement to Variety. She was taken to a local hospital where she "remains in critical condition."

‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ STAR KIRSTEN STORMS REVEALS SHE'S RECOVERING FROM BRAIN SURGERY: ‘SORRY FOR THE SHOCK’

"We have several days ahead of us to pray for Lisa," Kathryn Kranhold, Banes’ wife, said, according to the New York Daily News. "If anyone has any information about the scooter driver, we ask them to please call police."

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to Variety.

A witness to the crash told the Daily News the scooter driver "wiped her out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In "Gone Girl," a 2014 thriller directed by David Fincher, Banes plays the mother of the title character, played by Rosamund Pike.

Banes is also known for her roles in "Cocktail," recurring roles on shows like "The King of Queens," "Masters of Sex," "Six Feet Under," "Nashville" and "Royal Pains" and her work in the theater.