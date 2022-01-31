Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC man caught on camera attacking child inside a restaurant

Video shows the man strike the child, causing the child to fall to the ground

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage hitting a child.

The man entered a Harlem restaurant with a small child around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Video shows the man strike the child, causing the child to fall to the ground. The man then puts the child in a stroller and exits the location on towards an unknown direction.

(NYPD Crime Stoppers)

NYC ACTRESS FIRED AFTER ANTI-COP RANT DOESN'T MEAN CANCEL CULTURE IS SUDDENLY A GOOD THING

The individual being sought for in this incident is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old. Surveillance video and photos of the suspect are from the incident location at the time of the incident. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MICHAEL RAPAPORT RETURNS TO NYC RITE AID WHERE HE FILMED ALLEGED SHOPLIFTER

(NYPD Crime Stopprs)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money