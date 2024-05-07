Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

NYC jail guard injured after body camera catches fire

Incident reportedly marks first time an NYC body camera has caught fire since their implementation in 2015

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A captain in New York City's Department of Correction suffered burns and smoke inhalation when her body camera suddenly caught fire, prompting the department to stop using the equipment pending an investigation.

NY V. TRUMP: MAYOR ADAMS SAYS RIKERS ISLAND IS 'PREPARED' IF TRUMP IS SENTENCED TO JAIL

The captain was on duty at the Rikers Island jail complex last Friday when her body-worn camera ignited without warning, correction department spokesperson Annais Morales said.

Rikers Island

FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background, June 20, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The captain, whose name was not released, was treated at a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, Morales said.

"The safety of our staff is paramount, which is why I am removing all body-worn cameras from service out of an abundance of caution while we investigate how and why this incident occurred," Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said this is the first time a body camera has caught fire since the department started using them in 2015.