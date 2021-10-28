NYC firefighters protest vaccine mandates outside Gracie Mansion, de Blasio's home

New York City firefighters have gathered outside the mayor’s residence to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that threatens to create a staffing "crisis" when it goes into effect.

The protest started Thursday at around 11 a.m. outside Gracie Mansion. A post on Twitter by "Bravest for Choice" urged first responders to show up at the Mayor’s residence, saying "If you’re not working, you are going."

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate would require all first responders in New York City to have at least the first shot of a vaccine regimen by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 or go on leave without pay starting the following Monday.

Around 75% of the NYPD and 68% of FDNY workers have been vaccinated, city officials said.

The FDNY would face significant closures, with 20% fewer ambulances to run calls and 20% fewer fire companies available. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Thursday morning that the department will use all resources to ensure "continuity of operations."

Unions for both departments have filed separate lawsuits against the city, which have so far been unsuccessful. A Staten Island judge on Wednesday denied the NYPD union request for relief against the order.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.