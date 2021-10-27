Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Judge denies NYC police union request for restraining order to block de Blasio vaccine mandate

Most municipal workers must be vaccinated by Friday evening

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Supreme Court judge in New York will not prevent a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from taking effect for New York City's cops, dealing a blow to the city's largest police union, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

The ruling from Judge Lizette Colon, reported by the Associated Press, came after she heard arguments from the PBA, which filed a request for a temporary restraining order in hopes the mandate for the city's municipal workforce would be dismissed.

NYC WORKERS PROTEST VACCINE MANDATE: 'WE WILL NOT COMPLY!'

A New York City police officer.

A New York City police officer.

In addition to Colon's ruling on the mandate, the judge, according to the AP, ordered city officials to "appear in court Nov. 12 to defend the requirement against a union lawsuit seeking to have it declared illegal."

Municipal workers, including police officers, firefighters, garbage disposal workers and other city employees, will now be required to show proof that they have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 5 p.m. ET Friday. Those who fail to comply with the mandate, pushed by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, will be put on unpaid leave beginning Nov. 1.

Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of a vaccination center for Broadway workers in Times Square April 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of a vaccination center for Broadway workers in Times Square April 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

"Today’s ruling sets the city up for a real crisis," said PBA President Patrick J. Lynch. "The haphazard rollout of this mandate has created chaos in the NYPD. City Hall has given no reason that a vaccine mandate with a weekly testing option is no longer enough to protect police officers and the public, especially while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall."

Lynch said "the NYPD’s leadership spins its wheels and offers no guidance" as officers are "being told to make a possibly life-changing decision in a matter of days to meet a completely arbitrary deadline."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Patrick Lynch. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Patrick Lynch. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"This not only violates police officers’ rights, it will inevitably result in fewer cops available to protect our city," Lynch concluded. 

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics