NY Health Department surveyor exposes NYC nursing home to COVID-19, source reveals

A New York Department of Health surveyor auditing a Bronx nursing home last week exposed residents and staff to COVID-19, a source told Fox News.

According to an employee at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, a team of health department surveyors began auditing the facility on April 5. While department guidance "strongly encourages" all visitors be tested before entering a nursing home facility in New York, the source said surveyors declined testing on-site. Four days later, nursing home staff were told one surveyor had tested positive with COVID and was quarantined.

While the surveyors were working together in the building, the other staff members did not quarantine and continued working within the building, Fox News was told.

However, the whole facility – including all 148 residents – had to be tested per state guidelines.

The source expressed frustration that the health department appears to be playing by a different set of rules, explaining that surveyors do not need to show proof of a negative COVID test before entering the facilities. Also, staff would have liked the department to have immediately deployed a new team to replace the one that had been exposed.

So far, none of the residents or staff have tested positive, but according to the source, residents must test negative three times in three weeks to receive the "all clear." Outdoor family visits have continued un-interrupted.

A Department of Health spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The department has been under intense scrutiny as federal prosecutors dig into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration’s handling of nursing home data.

Last week, Fox News reported the Department of Health had been tracking the location of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 since at least April 2020, despite officials’ claims that those numbers could not be "verified" for a report issued months later.