NY Gov. Hochul orders National Guard to staff correction facilities amid unsanctioned strikes, staff shortages

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday preparations to use the New York National Guard to protect correction officers who are currently on the job, inmates, and the communities surrounding the correctional facilities.

The move comes after inmates took over three dorms and attacked three guards at Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County, amid reports of staffing shortages.

Over the last year, dozens of guards at the facility have been injured by inmates, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The governor also directed Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) commissioner Daniel Martuscello and senior administration officials to meet with leaders from the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) to "call for an end to the unlawful work stoppage that is causing significant public safety concerns across New York," according to a statement.

"The illegal and unlawful actions being taken by a number of correction officers must end immediately," Gov. Hochul wrote in the statement. "We will not allow these individuals to jeopardize the safety of their colleagues, incarcerated people, and the residents of communities surrounding our correctional facilities."

New York National Guard members will be deployed to DOCCS facilities on Wednesday if the unlawful work stoppage does not end, and will begin to take appropriate disciplinary action "as necessary," according to the statement.

Hochul's counsel will work with the Office of the Attorney General on legal mechanisms, like the Taylor Law, which will compel employees to return to work.

"This illegal job action involving NYSCOPBA members is causing irreparable harm to the operations of the department and jeopardizing the safety and security of their co-workers within these facilities," Martuscello wrote. "We will continue to develop strategies to reduce assaults and to bring more staff on board."

He added there is always room for progress and for disagreements with the union, but he urges all those on strike to end the measure.

In March 2024, the union agreed to a collective bargaining agreement with the State of New York to improve working conditions for corrections officers.

Some of the benefits included: increased salaries and starting pay for new employees by $6,500, increased correction officer location-based pay by $500 to $1,000 per officer for downstate assignments, increased correction officer hazardous duty pay from $200 to $1,075, and providing 12 weeks of fully-paid parental leave.

Laws and administrative changes have been made to protect corrections officers, and recruitment efforts have been expanded.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.