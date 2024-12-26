Ohio corrections officer killed during inmate assault Christmas morning: 'Made the ultimate sacrifice'

Authorities have released the identity of the inmate who is being accused of attacking and killing an Ohio veteran corrections officer on Christmas Day.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) confirmed that Officer Andrew Lansing lost his life on Christmas morning following "an inmate assault" at the prison in Chillicothee.

The incident happened around 7:15 am and the department did not release additional information on what led to the assault.

On Thursday, The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the inmate as 27-year-old Rashawn Cannon, who has been incarcerated on felonious assault and weapon under disability charges stemming from an incident in September 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's website.

The website showed that Cannon's expected release date was Aug. 5, 2030.

Cannon has been transferred to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, according to officials.

Annette Chambers-Smith, Director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, released a statement about the assault and called it a difficult loss.

"It is with great sadness that I confirm the tragic death of Correction Officer Andrew Lansing following an inmate assault that occurred at Ross Correctional Institution this morning," Chambers-Smith said in a statement.

"The loss of a staff person is difficult, but to lose a family member on Christmas Day at the hands of someone in our custody is a tragedy beyond comprehension. Instead of going home after his shift to be with his family on this holiday, Officer Lansing made the ultimate sacrifice, and our agency will never be the same," - Annette Chambers-Smith, Director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Chambers-Smith said that Officer Lansing was a long-time, well-respected employee at the center and that his "untimely death, on Christmas Day, is heartbreaking for his family, the entire Ross Correctional Institution family, and our agency as a whole."

"Officer Lansing was loved by his colleagues and known to be a great support for his fellow RCI staff. We ask that you keep Officer Lansing’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers at this devastating and tragic time," the statement continued.

Rep. Mark Johnson, R-Ohio, also issued a statement, shared his condolences, and called Officer Lansing "one of the finest corrections officers."

"While many among us were celebrating our Christmas holiday, a tragedy struck the Ross Correctional Facility. I’m saddened and troubled to say one of the finest correction officers lost his life today in a struggle with an incarcerated inmate," the statement read.

"The Ohio Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the killing. Please remember the officer’s family in your prayers as they cope with his loss on Christmas Day."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all flags to be lowered in honor of Officer Lansing until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Chambers-Smith added that the Ross Correctional Institution is currently operating under restricted movement, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigation is underway.

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com