Norway to show hours of knitting live on TV in world record attempt

In its latest experiment with live coverage of mundane events, Norway's public broadcasting network plans to dedicate five hours of air-time to an attempt to break the knitting world record.

The NRK network says the Nov. 1 broadcast will be preceded by a four-hour documentary on how the wool off a sheep's back turns into a sweater.

NRK producer Rune Moeklebust said Friday that "it's kind of ordinary TV but very slow, although they'll be knitting as fast as they can."

The Norwegians hope to break the current non-stop knitting record of 4 hours 50 minutes, held by Australia.

Live TV in Norway has already enticed viewers with minute-by-minute salmon fishing, a five-day broadcast from a cruise-ship, and several hours of watching a fire burn itself out.