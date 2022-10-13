Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
North Dakota police find 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive material at a residence in Williston

ND Police say explosions could be heard in some parts of Williston as the devices were detonated

Associated Press
More than 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive materials have been recovered in a residence in northwestern North Dakota, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said multiple chemicals and powders were also found in the apartment in Williston, located in the North Dakota oil patch near the Montana border. No arrests have been made, although police say they have identified a person of interest.

Bomb squads from Williston, Minot and Bismarck were disposing of the explosive materials at the Williston landfill. The process was suspended Wednesday afternoon due to high winds and fire danger.

TRIAL SET FOR NATIVE AMERICANS ARGUING ND’S NEW LEGISLATIVE MAP DILUTES TRIBAL VOTING STRENGTH

North Dakota police found more than 1,000 pounds of explosives at a residence in Williston. No arrests have been made, however, police have identified a person of interest.

Police say explosions could be heard in some parts of the city as the devices were detonated.

ND VOTERS WEIGH STAGNATION AGAINST EXPERTISE IN TERM-LIMIT VOTE THIS NOVEMBER

No further details have been released.