North Dakota middle school student stabbed: reports

A North Dakota middle school student was stabbed at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of West Elementary School Grand Forks, in the eastern part of the state, the Grand Forks Herald reports.

Police found the injured child in nearby University Park and he was transported to Altru Hospital for treatment, according to the newspaper.

WHERE ARE SCHOOLS REOPENING FROM CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES? SEE THE MAP

West Elementary School, where the altercation took place, has been closed for "ongoing maintenance projects" for the entire school year. The Board of Education voted to permanently close the school last month.

The victim knew the suspect, another juvenile, and police located him in a nearby residence, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Public schools in Grand Forks have been on a hybrid schedule this year, with students alternating between in-person learning and virtual instruction, but high school students did return to full-time in-person classes last month.