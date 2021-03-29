Where are schools reopening from coronavirus closures? See the map

A new website has been created to show how school districts across the U.S. are tackling one of the biggest challenges in education: reopening classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Return to Learn Tracker – a joint venture between the American Enterprise Institute and Davidson College – is monitoring more than 8,000 public school districts as to whether they are operating with full in-person, hybrid or remote-only instruction.

As of mid-March, Florida leads the nation with 100% of its districts operating fully in-person, followed by Georgia with 86.1% and Nebraska with 81.7%, the data shows.

Overall, states across the South and Southeast are offering the most full-time, in-person learning.

Hawaii leads the hybrid category with all of its districts operating in that capacity, followed by North Carolina with 96.5% and Massachusetts with 92.7%.

The state taking the most cautious approach to reopening is California, with 44.7% of its districts operating remote-only, according to the data. It is followed by Arizona with 27.6% and New Mexico with 24.1%.

Nationwide, out of all the districts tracked, 37% are operating fully in-person, 54% are opting for a hybrid approach, and 9% are remote-only.