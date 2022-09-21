North Dakota man free after admitting he mowed down 'Republican' teen over politics, records show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The North Dakota man who allegedly admitted to fatally striking a teenage pedestrian with his car because the pair had "a political argument" was released from jail on Tuesday after posting $50,000 bond, records show.

Shannon Brandt, 41, spent just days in a Stutsman County Jail on criminal charges related to the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson before he posted his $50,000 bond and was released, according to county jail records. Brandt’s listed attorney could not be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s email inquiry.

Brandt, a Glenfield resident, was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday after he told the state first responders’ radio that "he struck the pedestrian because the pedestrian was threatening him," according to a probable-cause affidavit provided to Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning.

"Brandt stated that the pedestrian called some people and Brandt was afraid they were coming to get him," the document continues. "Brandt admitted to State Radio that he hit the pedestrian and that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group."

North Dakota Highway Patrol on Sunday reported that there was a "street dance" on Jones Street near Hohneck Street in McHenry when Brandt struck Ellingson and then fled the scene.

Ellingson was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, but could not be saved.

Brandt’s and Ellingson’s families both showed up at the scene shortly after police arrived, court records show.

'‘HE’ OR ‘THEY’ WERE CHASING HIM."

Ellingson’s parents later told police they knew Brandt, but they did not believe their son did. Ellingston's mother described how she was on her way to pick up her son from McHenry when he called her and said "that ‘he’ or ‘they’ were chasing him." She could no longer reach him after that.

Investigators later tracked Brandt to his Glenfield home, where they stopped him outside the house, and he began talking, the affidavit states.

Brandt "admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the incident," the records show.

"Brandt admitted to striking the pedestrian with his car because he had a political argument with the pedestrian and believed the pedestrian was calling people to come get him," the court document continues. "Brandt admitted to leaving the scene of the incident and returning shortly after where he called 911."

A breathalyzer test later showed that Brandt’s blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit of 0.08.

Brandt was ultimately charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. Jail records show Brandt was charged with driving under the influence, though a criminal complaint did not include the charge.

