North Carolina's lottery numbers for Monday, Sept. 26
North Carolina's lottery drawings for Cash5, Lucky For Life and more
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life - 5-12-18-21-27, Lucky Ball: 11
Cash5 - 13-18-20-24-40
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Pick 3 day - 2-9-4, Fireball: 5
Pick 3 Evening - 0-0-2, Fireball: 5
Pick 4 day - 9-2-8-3, Fireball: 5
Pick 4 Evening - 5-9-2-8, Fireball: 4
Powerball - 13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3 Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000