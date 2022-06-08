North Carolina man sentenced to 12 years in prison on illegal firearm charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his conviction on charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Edward Shaquille Alford, 29, of Lumberton was indicted last July on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On March 9, Alford entered a guilty plea to a single count, Easley said in a news release.

In February 2021, the Lumberton Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Lumberton and found a loaded .45 caliber firearm with an extended magazine in the room where Alford was staying, the news release said.

Alford made bond on state charges but was arrested again on a firearm charge in May 2021, when Lumberton Police tried to make a traffic stop on Alford. He fled the scene but was apprehended nearby and found with an AR-15 rifle in the driver's side door, according to prosecutors.

Alford had previously been convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as a prior conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.