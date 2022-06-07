North Carolina community college locks down due to 'active shooter' near campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Southwestern Community College in Sylva, North Carolina, went into "an immediate lockdown" Tuesday morning due to an active shooter situation near the Jackson campus, the school said in an alert.

In an update at 11:05 a.m., the school said: "Our latest info is that this is not an active shooter situation at this time. Law enforcement officials tell us believe they are close to apprehending a felon who is on the loose. The subject initially fled to a wooded area behind Lowe's. We will send another update within 15 minutes."

The school advised faculty to secure students in the building, secure work areas and to lock classroom, office and suite doors, in an alert sent just before 10:30 a.m.

Doors were not to be unlocked or entry allowed until the administration or law enforcement cleared the situation, according to the school.

PARENTS WEIGH IN ON SCHOOL SAFETY AFTER UVALDE SHOOTING

Southwestern Community College's Jackson campus is located in Sylva, a town in Jackson County in western North Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.