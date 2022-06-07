Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina community college locks down due to 'active shooter' near campus

Active shooter situation reported near Southwestern Community College's Jackson campus

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Southwestern Community College in Sylva, North Carolina, went into "an immediate lockdown" Tuesday morning due to an active shooter situation near the Jackson campus, the school said in an alert.

In an update at 11:05 a.m., the school said: "Our latest info is that this is not an active shooter situation at this time. Law enforcement officials tell us believe they are close to apprehending a felon who is on the loose. The subject initially fled to a wooded area behind Lowe's. We will send another update within 15 minutes."

The school advised faculty to secure students in the building, secure work areas and to lock classroom, office and suite doors, in an alert sent just before 10:30 a.m. 

Doors were not to be unlocked or entry allowed until the administration or law enforcement cleared the situation, according to the school.

Southwestern Community College alerted that its Jackson Campus in Sylva, North Carolina, was on lockdown after an active shooter situation was reported near campus early Tuesday.

Southwestern Community College alerted that its Jackson Campus in Sylva, North Carolina, was on lockdown after an active shooter situation was reported near campus early Tuesday. (Google Maps)

Southwestern Community College's Jackson campus is located in Sylva, a town in Jackson County in western North Carolina.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.