North Carolina: Officer and suspect wounded amid gunfire

Authorities say an officer and a suspect have been wounded in an exchange of gunfire after police went to investigate reports of a break-in at an apartment complex.

A statement from the city of Raleigh said officers responded to reports of a break-in Wednesday afternoon. It says the suspect and one officer were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

It wasn't clear how serious the wounds were. Police didn't immediately respond to emails and phone messages seeking more information.

State Bureau of Investigation agents were investigating because the shooting involved a police officer.

For hours Wednesday, numerous officers and police vehicles with flashing lights surrounded what appeared to be a three-story apartment complex southwest of North Carolina State University.

