North Carolina high school football players killed in ATV crash after house party; 3 adults charged

Three North Carolina adults have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal ATV accident involving two teenagers.

Rosman High School students Layne Jones and Jayden Reynaldo were killed while riding an ATV in August 2024 in Rosman, a town on the southwestern edge of North Carolina near the border of South Carolina.

They slammed into a tree on Old Wagon Road and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WLOS.

North Carolina police previously said Jones and Reynaldo were attending a party on that street the night of the crash, the Transylvania Times reported.

Ashley Marie Darity, 35, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident. She was indicted on Feb. 10, according to court records.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement recently arrested Patricia Whitehead, 33, and Brandon Rathbone, 47, in connection with the incident.

Transylvania County court records show Whitehead is facing two charges of aiding an underage purchase of alcohol, and Rathbone is facing one count of the same charge. While the documents are dated February 2023, officials told WLOS that the charges are tied to the ATV accident.

The records allege that Whitehead and Rathbone provided alcohol to a juvenile under 21 and hosted an underage house party. The court documents also state that Whitehead and Rathbone held a female juvenile up while she did a keg stand.

Darity was reportedly released on $20,000 bond, according to WLOS. Her attorney is not commenting on the case at this time.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement did not respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.