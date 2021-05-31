Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina cemetery murder: 18-year-old woman charged after man found fatally injured

Raleigh police arrested 18-year-old Maria Elizabeth Pena-Echeverria in connection with the murder of 69-year-old James Lacy Taylor

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 18-year-old woman in North Carolina has been charged with murder after a 69-year old man was found fatally injured in a cemetery. 

Raleigh police on Saturday night announced the arrest of Maria Elizabeth Pena-Echeverria. She has been charged with murder and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Officers responded to Mt. Olivet Cemetery after receiving a 911 call around 10 p.m. Friday, WNCN reported. 

NASCAR TO HONOR FALLEN MARINE FROM OREGON AT COCA-COLA 600 IN NORTH CAROLINA 

Police found a man who was seriously injured. Authorities have not said how the man was hurt. He was declared dead later at a nearby hospital.

On Saturday, police identified him as James Lacy Taylor. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not released a potential motive. 

This photo provided by the Raleigh Police Department shows Maria Elizabeth Pena-Echeverria, 18, charged with murder after a fatally injured 69-year old man was found in a North Carolina cemetery. (Raleigh Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Raleigh Police Department shows Maria Elizabeth Pena-Echeverria, 18, charged with murder after a fatally injured 69-year old man was found in a North Carolina cemetery. (Raleigh Police Department via AP)

The cemetery is adjacent to Schenck Forest, which is managed by North Carolina State University. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Campus police put out an alert Friday night saying witnesses saw a woman and two men leaving the scene. Two separate vehicles fled toward Reedy Creek Road. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Your Money