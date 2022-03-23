North Carolina airport kitchen fire prompts evacuation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Firefighters were responding to a fire that broke out at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday, airport officials said.

CLT said the fire started in the kitchen in the Atrium area. Passengers were removed from the Atrium area to the concourses.

The roadway in front of the Terminal is closed to traffic for emergency crews, CLT said.

Arrivals and departures are continuing but local arriving passengers are temporarily not being allowed into the terminal, for the time being, CLT said.

The damage from the fire and the possibility of injuries were not immediately clear. Witnesses told Queen City News that "hundreds" of travelers could be seen outside the airport.

Photos and videos shared on Twitter showed black smoke from the airport billowing up toward the sky.

Fox News has reached out to the fire department for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.