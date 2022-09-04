Expand / Collapse search
Norfolk, Virginia off-campus mass shooting leaves 7, including college students, wounded

Norfolk State University campus secured, and nearby hospital's lockdown lifted following mass shooting

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
College students in Norfolk, Virginia, were among seven wounded in a shooting at an off-campus building early Sunday, prompting a nearby hospital to go on lockdown.  

The Norfolk Police Department said a call came in at about 12 a.m. for the shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. 

Seven people were taken to the hospital, five of whom had non-life-threatening injuries and two who had life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

Norfolk State University tweeted that several of its students were the victims of the shooting that happened "at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd."

University police had secured the campus, and counseling is being made available for students. 

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's Trauma Center was also temporarily placed on lockdown, WTKR reported, citing a police source. 

According to the station, Norfolk emergency dispatch radio traffic indicated first responders rushed to several other shooting locations in the city around the same time frame, and the hospital was placed on lockdown because of the violence and number of patients. 

Some patients were diverted to other hospitals until the lockdown lifted around 5 a.m. 

