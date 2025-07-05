Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

NORAD intercepts plane in Trump’s Bedminster no-fly zone: 'No excuses'

Officials warn pilots about entering restricted New Jersey airspace during Trump's stay

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Trump thinks Putin not agreeing to Ukraine ceasefire stems from concerns over 'sanctions' Video

Trump thinks Putin not agreeing to Ukraine ceasefire stems from concerns over 'sanctions'

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July party, the ‘big, beautiful bill’ signing and more on ‘Fox Report.’

A fighter jet scrambled by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted a civilian aircraft Saturday afternoon after it entered restricted airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump is spending the holiday weekend.

The pilot flew into a temporary flight restriction (TFR) zone just before 2:40 p.m. ET, according to a NORAD statement. 

The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area after a standard "headbutt" maneuver was used to get the pilot’s attention.

AIR FORCE F-16 STRUCK BY DRONE DURING TRAINING FLIGHT OVER ARIZONA IN 2023

Donald Trump in white shirt and red hat swings a golf club

President Donald Trump is in Bedminster, N.J., at his golf club for the holiday weekend after celebrating Independence Day at the White House. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This was the fourth restricted airspace violation of the day and not the last. 

NORAD says another incursion happened later, making for five unauthorized entries in a single day over presidential airspace.

NORAD responded swiftly, using its layered defense system of radar, satellites and fighter aircraft designed to protect U.S. and Canadian skies. The airspace over Bedminster is locked down any time Trump is in town.

SECOND NAVY FIGHTER JET GOES OVERBOARD FROM TRUMAN AIRCRAFT CARRIER, PILOTS EJECTED

U.S. Air Force aircraft in Alaska

An Air Force NORAD aircraft in Alaska (NORAD)

Officials are warning private pilots to do their homework before takeoff.

"If you’re flying anywhere near Bedminster, NJ, you’d better check NOTAMs 1353, 1358, 2246, and 2247," 1st Air Force (America’s AOC) posted on X. "No excuses! Stay sharp, stay legal, and stay out of restricted airspace."

The FAA, Department of Defense and NORAD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X