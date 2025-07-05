NORAD intercepts plane in Trump’s Bedminster no-fly zone: 'No excuses'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fighter jet scrambled by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted a civilian aircraft Saturday afternoon after it entered restricted airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump is spending the holiday weekend.

The pilot flew into a temporary flight restriction (TFR) zone just before 2:40 p.m. ET, according to a NORAD statement.

The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area after a standard "headbutt" maneuver was used to get the pilot’s attention.

This was the fourth restricted airspace violation of the day and not the last.

NORAD says another incursion happened later, making for five unauthorized entries in a single day over presidential airspace.

NORAD responded swiftly, using its layered defense system of radar, satellites and fighter aircraft designed to protect U.S. and Canadian skies. The airspace over Bedminster is locked down any time Trump is in town.

Officials are warning private pilots to do their homework before takeoff.

"If you’re flying anywhere near Bedminster, NJ, you’d better check NOTAMs 1353, 1358, 2246, and 2247," 1st Air Force (America’s AOC) posted on X. "No excuses! Stay sharp, stay legal, and stay out of restricted airspace."



The FAA, Department of Defense and NORAD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.