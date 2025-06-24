ASRA NOMANI: Iran’s ideological foot soldiers wage proxy war in America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Even as President Donald Trump announces a "Complete and Total ceasefire" between Israel and Iran, there is a chant that is certain to echo for weeks to come: "There is only one solution! Intifada revolution!"

That was the fierce battle cry of a young Palestinian American man from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, as he pumped his fist in the air in front of the White House on Sunday, with protesters waving flags of Iran and Palestine beside him.

A phalanx of young Iranian American girls stood nearby, watching intently, some of them chanting quietly along, others fidgeting with their head scarfs, tight around their faces in the sweltering 90-degree heat.

This scene – a disturbing portrait of youth absorbing radicalization – was one front in a national propaganda war that a network of 93 groups with an estimated $100 million in annual revenues has unleashed on America in a coordinated proxy campaign for the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to my latest reporting for the Pearl Project, a nonprofit journalism initiative named for Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. I identify all of the groups by name in a Pearl Project database I am updating in real time to document the professional protest industry sowing chaos in America. You can be certain the list will keep growing even amid talk of peace in the Middle East.

This pro-Iran network includes socialist revolutionaries, Islamist activists, foreign-influenced nonprofits and even political operatives from Democratic groups including Indivisible Action, 50501 and Progressive Democrats of America — groups that have fused their interests to topple power in America and created a coalition running cover for America’s enemies. They are the red-green alliance that I call the Woke Army . They aren’t buying the ceasefire because war stokes their agendas.

About five of 10 of the groups are self-described Marxist, socialist, or communist, openly praising the Chinese Communist Party, Marx and Lenin. Another two of 10 of the groups are aligned with Islamist interests. The final three of 10 are socialist- and Islamist-adjacent groups, a disturbing place for Democratic groups to be.

They do not disclose their donors, making them classic "dark money" groups.

Early Sunday, at a press conference with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Cain warned that "it would be a very bad idea for Iran or its proxies to attempt to attack American forces." Most Americans assumed he meant military operations.

But the truth is: some of those proxies are already here. Not with bombs, but with bullhorns.

Just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, the D.C. theater of this operation came into focus.

A formation of about 20 members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the ANSWER Coalition — a self-described Marxist, Leninist, Communist group — advanced across Lafayette Park with the discipline of a street-level infantry unit.

At the front, two men carried cameras to capture the propaganda about to unfold. Behind them, two women in shorts and sneakers hauled a pop-up wooden stage. Three more followed, gripping the wooden handles of pre-printed placards with the message, "HANDS OFF IRAN," and laying the signs on the curb in front of the White House for easy pickup by demonstrators they’d summoned in an email blast.

One young man in khaki shorts and sunglasses pushed a shopping cart filled with drums. Another pulled a collapsible red wagon loaded with megaphones and boxes of gear. Yet another cradled rolled-up banners.

Even at this protest for Iran, demonstrators wore the black-and-white keffiyeh, the sartorial propaganda of the Palestinian intifada, because Iran’s "Death to Israel" slogan hasn’t just inspired hatred; it has financed, armed and directed terrorism against Jews in Israel for decades. A man shrouded in a black face mask and the keffiyeh, held a drum over his shoulders, wearing the Party for Socialism and Liberation’s logo on the front and its motto on the back: "SOCIALISM IS THE FUTURE."

These foot soldiers moved with purpose and precision — establishing their base directly in front of the White House gates. Like a field marshal, one of the men in sunglasses and khaki shorts directed two Black street vendors to give them space for their ideal staging ground and move their carts filled with SpongeBob Square Pants Popsicles, Blue Bunny cones and red-white-and-blue rocket pops. The vendors had been there since 10 a.m..

But the organizers had a higher purpose that transcends any ceasefire: to deploy an asymmetric warfare campaign: delegitimizing the American government and destabilizing the nation from within in an operation that intelligence and law enforcement understand as "malign foreign influence" – three words that every American should know.

The mission statements, protest chants and statements of protest organizers at the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the ANSWER Coalition reveal their real function is to advance ideological agendas that mirror the messaging of regimes like Iran, China, Russia, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba. At last count, the pro-Iran groups are active in at least 50 cities nationwide — from Ukiah, Ca., to Salisbury, Ct.. beyond any ceasefire.

One of their field marshals opened the protest with a chant familiar to veterans of the anti-Israel movement: "Free, free Palestine!" They were the words that Elias Gonzalez, radicalized as a Party for Socialism and Liberation member, chanted after recently murdering two Israeli Embassy officials. Over the next hour, organizers followed a playbook: railing into the microphone against Trump, Israel and the United States.

The leaders of the "red" wing of the Woke Army aren’t "anti-war" grassroots operations, and Americans should know their names and financial structures:

ANSWER Coalition, a fiscally-sponsored program of the 501(c)(3) Progress Unity Fund. Party for Socialism and Liberation, a political party that fields presidential candidates.

CodePink, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with about $1.2 million in annual revenues: Its leaders, including cofounder Medea Benjamin, have traveled to Iran, courtesy of the regime. They have also traveled to Gaza, hosted by Hamas.

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a 501(c)(4) with over $6.1 million in revenue. Members include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and recently-detained Columbia University graduate and anti-Israel protest leader Mahmoud Khalil.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The People’s Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with $1.3 million in revenue, whose YouTube videos include titles like "Lenin and the Path to Revolution."

Students for a Democratic Society, a reboot of the 1960s-era socialist student group.

Workers World Party, a group launching protests around the globe with 29 other self-described socialist groups in "International Days of Resistance!"

Members of the pro-Iran "green" wing, representing the color associated with Islam, include:

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with $7.9 million in annual revenues; its cofounder Nihad Awad said he was "happy" with the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

National Iranian American Council (NIAC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with $1.1 million in annual revenues and a reputation as apologists for the Iranian regime.

Students for Justice in Palestine, a fiscally-sponsored program of WESPAC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that also funds other anti-Israel groups.

Palestinian Youth Movement, also a fiscally-sponsored program of WESPAC Foundation.

U.S. Palestinian Community Network, a Chicago-based organization at the hub of fierce anti-Israel protests in the Windy City.

In the crowd on Sunday, Sara Hawrami, director of staff and operations at the National Iranian American Council, weaved through the crowd in front of the White House, distributing "NO WAR WITH IRAN!" signs from a bundle cradled in her arms. A man stood with a CodePink t-shirt that read: "PEACE WITH IRAN."

The many organizations in the Woke Army don’t register with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act , despite many of them parroting propaganda lines from foreign regimes. In March, I testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee urging senators to require these organizations to register as foreign agents. In April, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel requesting investigations into CodePink and The People’s Forum. "Secretive foreign lobbying and public relations campaigns by China and other adversaries undermines the political will and interests of the American people," Grasley wrote.

Earlier this month, Senate Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer and other senators sent a letter to Singam to produce documents into his funding of the People’s Forum, the ANSWER Coalition and the Party for Socialism and Liberation and any ties between these organizations and the Chinese Communist Party.

The senators have it right. What looks like decentralized activism is, in fact, a centralized political warfare strategy aimed directly at American institutions — not just political parties.

At the White House, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation handed out flyers for the next big "direct action" – a "National March on Washington" planned for June 28 at 1 p.m.

The flyer included a QR code and a URL created by the ANSWER Coalition: answercoalition.com/j28 . It offered a sign-up for New York residents to travel to D.C. by chartered bus from The People’s Forum HQ on West 37th Street in Manhattan—$60 per seat, or $120 for a "Solidarity Rate Ticket."

In fine print at the bottom were the slick logos for their allies in the Woke Army, featuring the red wing – the ANSWER Coalition, Code Pink, Democratic Socialists of America, The People’s Forum – and the green wing, represented by the Palestinian Youth Movement and the National Iranian American Council.

Ironically, after seizing power in the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini quickly turned on one of the very groups that had helped galvanize the revolution: leftists and socialists, including influential thinkers like writer Ali Shariati.

One of the most dangerous elements of these protest groups is their camouflage. NBC News , USA Today , India Today and other media outlets reported that "anti-war" protests "flood" the cities and "erupt" on the streets, with no mention of their radical agendas and propaganda for foreign powers.

Some media outlets even relied on footage from "Breakthrough News," a propaganda wing of the ANSWER Coalition, according to the 2023 tax records for the Progress Unity Fund, which said it doled out $232,244 to ANSWER Coalition and other "progressive" organizations for "mobilizing hundreds of thousands of people in a mass action in Washington, D.C., that promoted a permanent ceasefire to end the war that took thousands of civilian lives in Gaza." It said it pumped another $45,000 to BreakThrough Media, based in New York City, for "Gen support educational programs."

Sure enough, BreakThrough Media’s camera crew posted a video on Instagram from the White House of the cute Iranian American children waving their placards behind the headline: "Iranian Children Join Anti-War Protest outside White House."

Max Reed, 21, a member of the American Communist Party, stood at the edge of the protest, propping the only American flag in the crowd over his shoulder. "A lot of American so-called ‘left-wing’ groups don’t like the American flag and don’t like the working class," he admitted.

A comrade handed out a press release with the headline: "Against the Criminal Imperialist War on Iran," denouncing "the U.S. regime," "the Zionist entity" of Israel and "its agents."

Photographers scrambled to take photos of the children, the perfect props for the ideological warriors leading the protests. One of their mothers stage-managed them behind the cameras. Their parents, who declined to share their names, said they had traveled from Michigan to visit relatives in the area and brought their children to the protest. That morning, they said their older children had made protest signs while sitting at the café of the Diyanet Center of America in nearby Lanham, Md, a sprawling Turkish mosque, Islamic school, and restaurant complex built as a soft power project by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an Islamist.

The parents said they bought fly swatters at a local Giant to use as makeshift handles for the protest signs. One of the mothers said she didn’t support the Islamic Republic of Iran but didn’t want war in her homeland. She said she didn’t agree with the socialists in the crowd.

But messages on the signs were clearly politically aligned: "Impeach Trump," they read. Nearby, an Iranian-American woman with a keffiyeh tightly wrapped around her face, waved a black flag, beckoning the "mahdi," the messiah in the eschatology, or end times revelations, of Muslims in the Shia sect of Islam practiced in Iran.

Finally at about hour’s end, the protest ended quickly. Demonstrators returned their signs to the curb by the White House gates, where a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation bundled them up with a rubber band.

As the ideological operatives for the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the ANSWER Coalition walked back into Lafayette Park with their pop-up stage, signs, red wagon and megaphones, another set of protestors, these ones from Democratic Socialists of America’s ResistFascism.org campaign, rolled onto Pennsylvania Avenue for their moment in front of the White House.

"War on Iran, we say no!" they chanted.

Regular Americans smiled and laughed, mostly oblivious to the chants, taking selfies in front of the White House.

The Iranian American parents hustled their children to the corner Peet’s Coffee for snacks. The vendors shouted, "Ice cold Gatorade!" and returned to selling their SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles, uninterrupted, while the day’s ideologues headed home to upload their video footage to social media, later posting Instagram videos from across the nation to create the myth of the marching millions with headlines blasting: "HAPPENING NOW."