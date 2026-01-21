Noem says 'arrests coming' after anti-ICE mob targeted Minnesota church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem declared that arrests are coming after an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) mob targeted a church in Minnesota over the weekend.

In a post on X, Noem said the individuals were "emboldened by the reckless rhetoric from Minnesota's sanctuary politicians and the media," and that, "The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly – not rioting."

"Arrests coming," she wrote, sharing a clip of a Newsmax appearance Tuesday during which Noem said the arrests would be happening "in the next several hours."

"This administration is committed to upholding federal law and defending the rights of all Americans. These agitators will be held accountable," she also wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Video showed the group chanting "Justice for Renee Good" inside Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, as a service began Sunday, raising concerns among law enforcement and religious leaders about agitators targeting houses of worship amid escalating anti-ICE demonstrations across the Twin Cities.

In one video circulating online, agitators can be heard chanting, "Justice for Renee Good," and "Who needs justice, we need justice," as they stood inside the church during the service.

In another clip, the person filming says demonstrators positioned themselves in the middle of the sanctuary as the pastor was speaking. The person filming then described the disruption as a "clandestine mission" and claimed agitators had just learned one of the pastors at the church was connected to ICE.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi addressed the church disruption, calling the incident "horrific" and saying such conduct should never occur at any place of worship.

"What happened in that church was horrific," Bondi said. "That should not happen to any Christian, to any religion, to a synagogue, to a mosque, to any place of worship in our country."

The Cities Church also released a statement, saying: "On Sunday, January 18, a group of agitators jarringly disrupted our worship gathering. They accosted members of our congregation, frightened children, and created a scene marked by intimidation and threat. Such conduct is shameful, unlawful, and will not be tolerated. Invading a church service to disrupt the worship of Jesus — or any other act of worship — is protected by neither the Christian Scriptures nor the laws of this nation."

Fox News’ Greg Wehner, Jasmine Baehr and David Spunt contributed to this report.