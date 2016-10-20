Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mississippi
Published

No joke: Mississippi county bans clowns 'til after Halloween

By | Associated Press
close
Creepy clowns are hurting real clownsVideo

Creepy clowns are hurting real clowns

As the creepy clown craze grows and tensions rise across US with Halloween around the corner, concerned citizens call for lethal action while some urge calm

DEKALB, Miss. – A Mississippi county has had enough of the creepy clown craze, at least until after Halloween.

Kemper County supervisors enacted a clown ban this week, temporarily preventing people from dressing as clowns.

The Kemper County Messenger reports that anyone caught in public wearing a clown costume, mask or makeup could face a $150 fine.

Supervisors' president Johnny Whitsett says it's a matter of public safety because people could react badly if they get scared by a clown in their yard.

More recent clown stories...

The county along the Alabama state line has a population of about 10,000 people.