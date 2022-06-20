Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

NJ Wharton State Forest wildfire burns at least 7,200 acres, threatens structures

Wharton State Forest wildfire in New Jersey was 45% contained Monday morning

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey firefighters are battling a massive wildfire at Wharton State Forest that has spread to at least 7,200 acres and was threatening at least 18 structures as of Monday morning.

Crews were working to contain the fire, which has burned parts of the forest located in Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Townships, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. 

As of Monday morning, the agency said that the fire was 45% contained.

Backfiring operations will take place throughout the day to help with the containment, forest fire officials said. Crews also put structure protection in place as the spreading fire threatens at least 18 structures in the area.

CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATIONS

Officials said no injuries have been reported so far.

A wildfire burning at Wharton State Forest in New Jersey spread to at least 7,200 acres on Monday morning, state fire officials said.

A wildfire burning at Wharton State Forest in New Jersey spread to at least 7,200 acres on Monday morning, state fire officials said. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

As firefighters work to contain the raging wildfire, officials announced the closures of multiple roads and hiking trails until further notice.

A wildfire burning through Wharton State Forest in New Jersey was 45% contained as of Monday morning, officials said.

A wildfire burning through Wharton State Forest in New Jersey was 45% contained as of Monday morning, officials said. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials reminded the public not to fly drones in the fire zones because it would disrupt the ability of fire crews to fly in the area.