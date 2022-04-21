NJ man who stabbed, assaulted four Jewish men charged with hate crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey man has been charged with federal hate crimes for allegedly committing an antisemitic crime spree earlier in April, assaulting and stealing the car of one Jewish man, running over two others and stabbing a fourth, according to police.

Dion Marsh, 27, was arrested hours after his April 8 rampage, which left three Jewish men in the hospital. Marsh allegedly assaulted the first and stole his car just after 1 p.m. that day. He then used the car to crash into another Jewish man at 6 p.m., and allegedly stabbed a third Jewish man in the chest an hour later. He struck his final victim, also Jewish, with the car at just after 8 p.m.

Marsh already faced a slew of state-level charges, such as terrorism, attempted murder and carjacking, but he will now also be tried for federal hate crimes.

County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer told reporters Wednesday that he is confident the charges will stick.

"We are prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Marsh intended to terrorize the Jewish community in Lakewood and Jackson on April 8," Billhimer said in a statement. "This young man will be held accountable for this conduct."

The new charges come weeks after the Anti-Defamation League called attention to the antisemitic attacks.

"I am personally horrified at the cruelty with which the suspect allegedly conducted himself," Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ regional director, said in the statement. "More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community, and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region."