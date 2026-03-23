NJ man crawls through window, attempts to sexually assault girl before being subdued by resident: police

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A New Jersey man allegedly broke into a home through a bathroom window and tried to sexually assault a girl as she slept early Saturday before he was subdued by the resident inside.

Jermin Fordyce, 36, is charged with first-degree counts of home invasion, burglary and attempted aggravated sexual assault, as well as second-degree aggravated assault, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

2 ILLEGAL ALIEN 'PERVERTS' ALLEGEDLY SODOMIZED, BEAT, RIPPED FINGERNAILS OFF MALE VICTIM IN NC HOME INVASION

Hackensack police officers responded to a home around 3:40 a.m. for a home invasion burglary. Once at the scene, they found Fordyce, who had been subdued by the residents inside the home after they found him inside one of the bedrooms, police said.

Fordyce entered the home through a bathroom window and entered the bedroom of the girl who was sleeping, officials said. Police described the victim only as a "resident." NJ.com reported the victim was a girl.

3RD ARRESTED IN VIOLENT OVERNIGHT HOME INVASION; MULTIPLE ILLEGAL ALIENS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, KIDNAPPING

Once inside the room, Fordyce took off his pants and climbed on top of the girl as she was sleeping and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

He allegedly strangled her during the assault, authorities said.

One of the other residents awoke to the sounds of a struggle coming from the girl's room and took down Fordyce.

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Fordyce remains in police custody pending a court hearing.