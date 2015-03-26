NJ jury takes break after 1st day of deliberating in triple schoolyard killing trial

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A jury has recessed until Monday as it decides the fate of the first of six defendants charged with killing three college-bound friends in New Jersey's largest city.

The panel began deliberations Thursday afternoon in Newark in the case of Rodolfo Godinez (goh-DEEN'-ez), who faces murder, robbery and weapons charges.

At one point jurors sent a note to the judge saying there was "a serious issue" with one juror. The judge sent them back to address the dispute.

Three victims were shot execution-style. A fourth survived and testified against Godinez. All four were attending or about to attend Delaware State University.

Prosecutors tried to portray Godinez as a gang member who orchestrated the killings. His attorney says Godinez was at the scene but didn't participate in the attacks.