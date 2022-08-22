Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

9 people arrested after causing panic at the Kentucky State Fair

A group caused panic with devices that mimicked gunshot noises at the Kentucky state fair

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a "soft close" at about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.

FEDS REARREST RAPPER FETTY WAP AFTER ALLEGED FACETIME DEATH THREAT

The initial investigation shows that a group of people "caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots" had been fired, police said Sunday in a news release. Investigators have found no physical evidence that a weapon was fired, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

A group caused panic at the Kentucky State Fair with noise-making devices that lead people to believe gunshots were fired. While they did possess a handgun, investigators did not find evidence that it was fired. 

A group caused panic at the Kentucky State Fair with noise-making devices that lead people to believe gunshots were fired. While they did possess a handgun, investigators did not find evidence that it was fired. 

Three adults and six minors were charged with offenses including disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun, police said.

The fair resumed normal operations on Sunday, officials said.

KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT LEAVES ABORTION BAN IN PLACE WHILE REVIEWING ARGUMENTS

The Kentucky State Fair, which began Thursday, is an annual multiday event held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.