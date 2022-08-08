Feds rearrest rapper Fetty Wap after alleged FaceTime death threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested this morning in Newark, New Jersey, on violations of pretrial release in his federal drug charges case, Fox News Digital has learned.

Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York accuse the rapper, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, of threatening an individual, who has not been identified, on FaceTime and threatening to kill that person, while displaying what appeared to be a firearm during that call.

"In the call the defendant possessed a gun, threatened to kill him, and called an individual a ‘rat,’ despite the fact that this was a direct violation of both state law and the conditions of his release," says FBI’s Special Agent Derek Wonderland in a court affidavit. The government sought revocation of his $500,000 bond at a court hearing at Central Islip federal court this afternoon.

Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked Fetty Wap’s bond and the rapper will now be held pending his trial

A lawyer for the rapper has not return a request for comment.

Fetty Wap was first arrested on the case on Oct. 28, 2021, and was held without bail initially, but about a week later senior U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert granted the defendant’s bond application.

At the time, the artist pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Last October, another five defendants were also charged in the same drug trafficking conspiracy case, including New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Cyntje.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," stated at the time U.S. Attorney Breon Peace about the "multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization" that had Suffolk County, New York, as their home base.

The defendants allegedly obtained the narcotics on the West Coast and used the U.S. Postal Service as well as drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the drugs across the country from June of 2019 to June of 2020.

Since the unsealing of the indictment, Wap’s co-defendants Cyntje and Robert Leonardi have pleaded guilty.

The artist known for the 2014 hit "Trap Queen" has run into trouble with the law at least a few other instances that include a DUI and also battery charges.