Philadelphia police say 1,000 looters targeting businesses on seconf night of protests

A second night of unrest in Philadelphia began Tuesday over the police shooting death of a Black man, just as his children recalled their father in front of reporters and 1,000 looters have reported targeting businesses, police said.

Three of Walter WallaceJr's., son remembered their father during a news conference.

"We always go places," said one child, whose name was not revealed. "He always teach me how to be a man. And these white racist cops got my own dad. And Black Lives still matter."

Elsewhere in the city, looters ransacked a Foot Locker, Rite Aid and other retail stores. Atleast one vehicle was set on fire.