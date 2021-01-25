Newsom expected to lift California's stay-at-home order: reports

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make an announcement on Monday lifting his state's COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, which would allow for restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining, according to multiple reports.

The order will be lifted in all regions of the state, according to a letter sent from the California Restaurant Association (CRA) to its members.

The letter, dated on Sunday, said senior officials in the Newsom administration confirmed the upcoming decision with the association.

"Again, a formal announcement is expected tomorrow and we will send you further information as soon as it’s available. For now, we thought you’d like to know this good news," CRA said in the letter, obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles.

California has implemented some of the strictest measures in the nation to combat the coronavirus. The Bay Area, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley are under Newsom's stay-at-home orders, according to the letter.

Newsom, a Democrat, imposed the nation’s first statewide shutdown in March. His administration developed reopening plans that included benchmarks for virus data such as per capita infection rates that counties needed to meet to relax restrictions.

His regional stay-at-home order was put into place in December, as coronavirus cases overwhelmed intensive care units.

Local health officials could still try to impose their own restrictions, reports said.

As of early Monday, California has reported more than 3,166,476 total coronavirus cases and at least 37,115 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

