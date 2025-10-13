Newlyweds found dead days before celebrating their first anniversary: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple from Wisconsin was found dead inside a car just days before celebrating their 1-year wedding anniversary.

The Harvard, Illinois Police Department said in a news release that the couple were found when an officer on October 6 noticed a parked car with its hazard lights activated. When the officer went to look inside the car, both were found dead. They were later identified as Rachel Dumovich, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, from Sharon, Wisconsin, the McHenry County Coroner's Office told NBC5.

Police said both people had gunshot wounds, adding a gun was found inside the car. The police department didn't release additional details on how the couple died but said the McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team was activated for the incident.

While police told nearby residents to shelter in place after finding the dead couple, it was "later determined there was no ongoing threat to the community."

A wedding page on The Knot for Rachel and Brandon describes the couple as "middle school sweethearts."

Rachel described that she met Brandon in middle school when she was 12 years old and caught his attention by "stealing cologne from his locker and running away with it."

The two stayed in "touch through many life stages and 15 years of friendship," Rachel wrote, sharing that they began dating in 2022.

Brandon proposed in the summer of 2023 at Big Cedar Lake in Slinger, Wisconsin, where the pair got married on October 12, 2024.

"We can’t wait to share the next chapter of our love story surrounded by our friends and family!" Rachel wrote in announcing the wedding.

Hours before her death, Rachel posted on Facebook: "Forever chasing sunsets. Wishing we were back in Greece." The post appeared to reference the couple's honeymoon.

People with any information are asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at (815) 943-4431 or provide information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at (815) 943-4343 or email crimestoppers@cityofharvard.org.