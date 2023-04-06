Expand / Collapse search
New York woman abducted by her child’s father killed in shootout between captor, police: cops

Tatiana David died after Michael Davis allegedly exchanged gunfire with Virginia State police

By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
Tatiana David, 34, of Ithaca, New York, was killed, but it's unclear, as of Thursday night, who fired fatal shot, according to law enforcement.

A woman who was allegedly abducted from her upstate New York home by her child's father was killed in a shootout between her accused captor and law enforcement in Virginia.

Michael Davis allegedly opened fire at police in Virginia when officers tried to pull him over during a high-speed pursuit, according to New York State Police. 

During the chase, Davis hit a guardrail near Prince William County, Virginia, but continued to drive until he ran his SUV off the road and crashed it into a wooded area, Virginia State Police said.

"As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them. State police returned fire," they said in a statement. 

Tatiana David, 34, was allegedly abducted by her child's father in Ithaca, New York, and died when her alleged captor and police had a shootout in Virginia.

Tatiana David, 34, was allegedly abducted by her child's father in Ithaca, New York, and died when her alleged captor and police had a shootout in Virginia. (New York State Police)

Tatiana David was shot during the gunfire exchange, police said. Her body was found outside of Davis' white SUV, they said. 

She died on her 34th birthday.

Davis also suffered life-threatening injures and was flown to a nearby hospital, according to police. He remains in critical condition. 

David was pronounced dead at the scene, although it is unclear at this point who fired the fatal shot. 

Michael Davis allegedly abducted his child's mother from upstate New York and led police on a high-speed pursuit in Virginia.

Michael Davis allegedly abducted his child's mother from upstate New York and led police on a high-speed pursuit in Virginia. (New York State Police)

The suspect, Davis, had a previous relationship with the victim and is the father of their 4-year-old child, but they were no longer a couple. 

David's mother, Michelle Berrios, said on social media that her "baby girl's legacy will live on."

"Tatiana Nicole David, your legacy will live on through ur [sic] son. He’s good. He’s with family ur [sic] family. Rest in peace my baby girl," Berrios said.

Tatiana David, of New York, was allegedly abducted and killed during a shootout between police and her accused captor in Virginia.

Tatiana David, of New York, was allegedly abducted and killed during a shootout between police and her accused captor in Virginia. (Fox 5 DC)

"Today, another angel gained her wings. My baby. Fly high. Make sure you stay with xsavior [sic]. He has his own angel until we meet again. Go hang out with ur grandma and all the rest of our people. I love you Mami."

New York State Police said David's cause of death is pending investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. 

No members of law enforcement suffered serious injuries. 

