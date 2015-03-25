New York village looks to contraceptive to control deer population

A suburban New York City village is considering controlling the rising deer population by darting them with a contraceptive.

Hastings-on-Hudson officials say that volunteers will begin gathering preliminary research for the birth control project early next year.

Newsday Westchester reports that the project would keep the animals from reproducing for up to three years. The village expects soon to receive state and federal environmental approval for the plan.

The darting could begin by 2014.

The project would be led by Tufts University veterinary expert Allen Rutberg.