NY man who rammed MTA vehicle had 'To Kill' list, told cops, 'You are going to die today': feds

A New York man who rammed his Jeep into a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) vehicle earlier this month allegedly told officers at the scene, "You are going to die today," and was found to have had a "To Kill" list in his car, officials recently announced.

Nicholas Skulstad was arrested Thursday by federal agents and charged with "destruction of a motor vehicle employed in interstate commerce," officials said.

Skulstad was driving his dark-colored Jeep near Ossining, N.Y., on April 5 when he allegedly "began honking his horn" at the MTA vehicle in front of him, which was marked as an official transportation authority vehicle, according to court papers.

Skulstad "accelerated his Jeep and rammed the MTA vehicle from behind" while an MTA employee was inside, an FBI agent alleged in the criminal complaint. He then allegedly drove alongside the vehicle and repeatedly sideswiped the car, ultimately forcing it off the road.

The 33-year-old Dobbs Ferry man then apparently lost control of his own car -- driving it onto the sidewalk and into several trees before stopping, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, Skulstad allegedly told the first officer, "I am Jesus." As a second officer approached the scene, he told the cop: "I’m Jesus Christ! You are going to die today! Are you ready to die?" before charging at the police car, the criminal complaint states.

Officers ultimately Tasered Skulstad and tackled him to the ground when the Taser wasn’t enough.

But the incident took another dramatic turn when officers searching Skulstad’s Jeep found a shell casing and "a notebook with a page entitled, ‘List -- To Kill,’" the complaint states.

The "To Kill" list allegedly included "the names of various current and former public officials and other public figures," documents state.

"Skulstad’s alleged targeting of an MTA vehicle, and the subsequent actions he took against police officers who arrived on scene, remind us of the threat our public servants face each and every day as they uphold their duty to protect the communities they serve," said FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. from the bureau’s New York office.

"Thanks to the work of the FBI’s JTTFs and our many partners in this case, Skulstad no longer poses a threat to society or, more specifically, those he included as targets on his list."